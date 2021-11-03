First Property Group (LON:FPO) Price Target Increased to GBX 115 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its target price raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 277.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of First Property Group stock remained flat at $GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,817. The company has a market cap of £33.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.74. First Property Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).
About First Property Group
