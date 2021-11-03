First Property Group (LON:FPO) Price Target Increased to GBX 115 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its target price raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 277.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of First Property Group stock remained flat at $GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,817. The company has a market cap of £33.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.74. First Property Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

Get First Property Group alerts:

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.