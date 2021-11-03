FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

FMC stock traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.22.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.