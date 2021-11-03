Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 114772311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on F. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

