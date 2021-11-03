Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC cut their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

FTS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. 851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

