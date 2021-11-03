FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:TFW traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 424.90 ($5.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 458.91. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £495.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

