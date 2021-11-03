FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:TFW traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 424.90 ($5.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 458.91. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 525 ($6.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £495.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
FW Thorpe Company Profile
