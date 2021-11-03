FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 330,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $871,004.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,642 shares of company stock worth $18,821,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

