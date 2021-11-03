FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Raised by National Bank Financial

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cargojet alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.18.

Shares of CJT stock traded down C$1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$199.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$187.86. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$159.80 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 79.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.