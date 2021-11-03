Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s current price.
GFRD traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 203.60 ($2.66). 185,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,444. Galliford Try has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.80 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.04. The stock has a market cap of £226.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45.
Galliford Try Company Profile
