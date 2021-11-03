Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s current price.

GFRD traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 203.60 ($2.66). 185,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,444. Galliford Try has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.80 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.04. The stock has a market cap of £226.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.