General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

GM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. 227,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,599,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

