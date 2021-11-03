Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.