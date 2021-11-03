Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $148,089.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00225010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00098889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

