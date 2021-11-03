GoByte (GBX) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $433,476.37 and $213.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 141.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.