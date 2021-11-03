Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth $85,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $7,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.