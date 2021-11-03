Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSS. National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 30,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,148. The company has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.02. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.