Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

GLDD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 179,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,964. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $983.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $526,671. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

