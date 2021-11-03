Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

GRBK stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,222. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

