Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMSO. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON HMSO traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 31.10 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 3,385,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,162,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.68. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.93 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

In related news, insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 81,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.