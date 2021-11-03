Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HRMY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. 407,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.65 and a beta of -0.27.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,109 shares of company stock worth $2,735,820. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $21,701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

