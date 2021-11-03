Helex 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,893.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Helex has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Helex coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $3,618.88 and approximately $3,893.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00217877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00096785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Helex Profile

HLX is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.