Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY21 guidance to $4.27-$4.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.270-$4.350 EPS.

HSIC stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. 719,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

