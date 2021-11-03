Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.45

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 308874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZAC shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.