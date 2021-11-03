Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

HOTC traded up GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 526.68 ($6.88). 16,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,344. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 388.84. The firm has a market cap of £722.35 million and a P/E ratio of 117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

