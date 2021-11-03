Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.16 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,386. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $758.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.13.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.