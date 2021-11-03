I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $1,829.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.00319129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,203,513 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

