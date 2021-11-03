Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 6921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,889 shares of company stock worth $2,990,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $11,437,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 81.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.