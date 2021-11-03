IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30 to $8.38 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.66. 566,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $421.15 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $651.80 and its 200-day moving average is $624.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,548. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

