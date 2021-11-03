Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,503. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $240.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

