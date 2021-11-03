Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in October

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,374,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,967,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 312.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGXF. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.