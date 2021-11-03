Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 3,707,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,491. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $642.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

