Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $92.70. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,529 shares of company stock worth $7,355,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

