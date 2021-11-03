Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.56

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

