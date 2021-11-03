Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 41,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $311.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 304.98 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $175.45 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

