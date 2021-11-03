Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
KEN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.36. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
