Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KEN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.36. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 62.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

