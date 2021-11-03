KeyCorp Comments on Roku, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a report released on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.99. 19,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.49. Roku has a 12 month low of $196.52 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Roku by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

