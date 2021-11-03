Kinross Gold (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.13. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.56 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,427.84.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.22.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.