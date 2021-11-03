Kinross Gold (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.13. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.56 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.
In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,427.84.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
