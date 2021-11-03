Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.