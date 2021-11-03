Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Trading Down 0.3%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.64. 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kits Eyecare from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Kits Eyecare alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.