KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $392.60

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $392.60 and last traded at $383.92, with a volume of 1828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.75.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $327,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,669. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

