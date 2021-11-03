Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.80

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.80 and last traded at $121.63, with a volume of 2061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $42,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

