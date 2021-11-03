Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Bought by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,912 shares during the period. Landsea Homes comprises about 1.0% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.68% of Landsea Homes worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

LSEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,866. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.