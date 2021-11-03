Lattice Token Price Hits $1.52 on Top Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $43.53 million and $1.84 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00084777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00101724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,834.72 or 0.99620086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.32 or 0.07238005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

