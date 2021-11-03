Lattice Token Price Tops $1.52 on Major Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $43.53 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00084777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00101724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,834.72 or 0.99620086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.32 or 0.07238005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

