LCMS Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCMS has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $592,964.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00085238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00075676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00101593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,678.76 or 0.99732089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.27 or 0.07243402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About LCMS

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

