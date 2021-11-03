Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Up 21.1% in October

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of LEGN stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of -0.15.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
