Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Up 21.1% in October

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after purchasing an additional 288,200 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Legend Biotech by 18.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,000,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 155,199 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

