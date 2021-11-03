Levolution Price Reaches $0.0858 on Major Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Levolution has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $30,834.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,190,474 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

