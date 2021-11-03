Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,983. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

