Liberum Capital Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 925

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CER stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 835 ($10.91). 14,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,620. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.43 million and a PE ratio of 55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 806.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,299.36. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 920 ($12.02).

Get Cerillion alerts:

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.