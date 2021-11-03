Liberum Capital Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 925

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CER stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 835 ($10.91). 14,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,620. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.43 million and a PE ratio of 55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 806.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,299.36. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 920 ($12.02).
About Cerillion
