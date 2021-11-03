Liberum Capital Raises Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Price Target to GBX 290

Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

CHRY traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.21). The stock had a trading volume of 526,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,051. Chrysalis Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.50.

Get Chrysalis Investments alerts:

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 3,795 shares of Chrysalis Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.