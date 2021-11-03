Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarkson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Shares of Clarkson stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,140 ($54.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,897. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,809.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,335.18. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,220 ($55.13).

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

