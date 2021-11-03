Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Genus stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,510 ($71.99). The stock had a trading volume of 25,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,082. The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,676.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,343.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total value of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

